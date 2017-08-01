Benton City family loses home in Monday blaze

— A local man and his two children were seriously injured in a morning house fire yesterday, Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher reported.

The man and his children, all of whom were not named by the sheriff, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Hatcher said.

The trio was then air-lifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, the Northwest’s trauma hospital, for treatment.

The children were listed in critical condition, he said.

The mobile home fire was reported at 7:10 a.m. at 27722 E. Kennedy Road.

Deputies arrived to find the double-wide manufactured home fully engulfed, he said.

Firefighters from Benton County Fire District Nos. 2 and 4 and West Benton Fire and Rescue of Prosser responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and it remains under investigation.



Capt. Ed Dunbar of Benton County Fire District No. 4, said 25 firefighters and 12 vehicles, including three ambulances, were brought to the blaze.

They were all still there yesterday afternoon, but the fire was pretty much put out by 9 a.m. Dunbar said they were going to keep a fire watch until 10 p.m.

The double-wide was gutted, Dunbar said, setting the loss at about $150,000.

The double-wide was on Aquilini Vineyard property, where the man was employed, Dunbar said.