Couple faces 42 counts of burglary

— A Zillah woman and Mabton man are facing charges in the burglary of 42 storage units.

Erika Marie Levis, 27, of Zillah, and Kristopher Dana Neilson, 29, of Mabton, were both charged with 42 counts of second-degree burglary in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday.

The couple was arrested Sunday night after police responded to the storage facility at 404 W. First St. for a reported burglary and located the couple in a vehicle there. Suspected stolen items were in the back of the couple’s pickup, a police report said.

Police also found a fence on the east side of the storage facility had been cut, records show.

Police arrested the two for possession of stolen property and booked them into the Yakima County jail, where they were being held at press time.

Levis waived her right to remain silent and allegedly told police they used a bolt cutter to gain access to the storage units, records show.

A recording was made of the interview.

Yesterday, police were expected to obtain a search warrant to remove the suspected stolen items from the pickup, records show.