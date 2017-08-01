Fire destroys moving truck on interstate

— Traffic was held up for more than an hour and backed up several miles near here Sunday night when a burning truck ignited a small brush fire.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the tractor-trailer caught fire at about 10 p.m. The driver pulled off the roadway onto the shoulder, and that ignited dry brush.

The backup was so long that many of the motorists shut their vehicles completely down and relaxed, listening to radios, playing with their cellphones.

Even when the first vehicles started to move, some at the end of the bottle neck waited a while longer.

“I heard the traffic was backed up all the way to Benton City,” West Benton Fire and Rescue Capt. Todd Dormaier said.

The patrol said the fire occurred between the exits at Mileposts 80 and 82. Traffic was blocked east of there, near the area of Hogue Cellars Winery.

According to West Benton Fire and Rescue, which handled the blaze, it took time to clear the truck from the highway.

The fire started in an Atlas Van Lines trailer, which was reportedly carrying the household items of two families.

“It looks like it was a faulty wheel bearing,” Dormaier said.

Once the driver noticed the fire, he pulled over. Then came the brush fire.

Firefighters had to empty the trailer’s contents onto the roadway to get to the fire.

When it appeared there was no more fire, they hooked the tractor back onto the trailer, and the driver, who was not hurt, dragged it down the freeway at about two miles per hour to the exit.

Traffic started to move again just before

midnight.