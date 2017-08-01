Larry Ray Franklin, 49, of Bickleton, and former Sunnyside/Grandview resident, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born on Aug. 28, 1967, in Sunnyside, the son of Evelyn Hill and Ernest Harold Franklin. He received his education in Sunnyside and graduated with the Sunnyside High School Class of 1986. Larry started his working career with Cliff Septic Tank in Sunnyside, while still in high school. He worked for them until 1993 before moving to New Mexico for a short time. On Jan. 15, 1995, he married Lorna Aulston in Aztec, N. M.

Larry worked for various farmers in the Lower Valley including, Dean McWirk at Sheller Road Farms, Jason Robinson Trucking and for Bud Hamilton until January 2017.

Larry loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, trucking and most of all working on the family car, “Old Blue,” a 1964 GMC pick-up.

“Daddy was a hard-working man; he made sure his family was taken care of. He loved his family dearly, family barbeques, drinking cold ones and talking about the good old days.”

Larry is survived by his former wife, Lorna Franklin of Bickleton, two children Doni Rae Franklin of Zillah, and Bobby Ray Franklin of Bickleton, one grandson Brody Ray Murray and his four-legged shadow Sam. He is also survived by his mother, Evelyn Hill Franklin of Sunnyside, sister Rosie Peters of Sunnyside, great-aunt Vivian Williams of Prosser, great-uncle John Bailey of Superior, Wisc., uncles Donald Franklin (Sandra) of Payette, Idaho, Donald Hill (Shirley) of Yakima, Bert Hill of Post Falls, Idaho and Wayne Franklin of Elyria, Ohio and aunt Virginia Robert (Mike) of Payette, Idaho, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father Ernest Harold Franklin, sister Lynn Walker and half- brother Ron Baker.

A funeral service is set for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to honor Larry’s memory may contribute to North Star Lodge c/o 808 North 39th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902.

Those wishing to sign Larry’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.