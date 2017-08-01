Man arrested after chicken shooting

— A local man was in court yesterday after shooting a chicken on his property.

J. Jesus Torres, 63, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court, where he was charged with second-degree assault for then allegedly threatening his neighbor.

Torres was arrested at home at 170 Lester Road, a court report said.

He allegedly shot the chicken, then confronted the chicken’s owner, Jesus Jimenez, court records show. Torres was allegedly upset the chickens were getting into his garden.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies confiscated a pistol, an SKS rifle and a bullet-proof vest from Torres’ home.