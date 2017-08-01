Man charged in domestic

BUENA — Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 19-year-old man Sunday for allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend.
Jose Eduardo Alvarez was arrested at 117 First St. after allegedly pushing, grabbing and choking pregnant girlfriend Maritza Flores Romero.
Alvarez appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday afternoon, where he was charged with second-degree assualt-domestic violence.
According to court documents, Alvarez was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the attack.
He stopped the assault when the victim called 911, court records show.
