Motorcyclist dies in crash

— A Richland man died when the motorcycle he was riding crashed Sunday afternoon.

Steven Michael Dunnigan, 65, was deceased at the scene when Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medics arrived, an incident report said.

The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. south of here at Sellards Road and Township Road, the report said.

The Sheriff’s’ Office said the preliminary investigation shows that Dunnigan failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his motorcycle.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office will be sending blood samples to the Washington State Patrol crime laboratory to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were a contributing factor,

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.