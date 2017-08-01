Rhelda Ilene Wallace, 73, Prosser, died July 28, 2017, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
She was born Nov. 24, 1943, in Enterprise, Ore.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Those wishing to sign Rhelda’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
