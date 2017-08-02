First Street to be closed next week

Central Washington Railroad Co. will be working on First Street from Aug. 8-10.

Crews will be replacing the railroad crossing south of Blaine Avenue.

According to Sunnyside Public Works Administrative Assistant Jacky Renteria, Central Washington requested North First Street to be closed, from Blaine to Loretta, on those dates.

“We will be detouring traffic onto Blaine Avenue to Third Avenue to Zillah heading south,” Renteria said. “Zillah to Blaine to First heading north.”

Warehouse and First will have a Type 3 barricade that reads “Road closed local traffic only.”

At First and Zillah, there will be a “road closed” with a left arrow detour.