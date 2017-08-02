Glade III wildfire contained

— The Glade III Fire — or the third wildfire to hit this area this year — is out two days after it started.

Firefighting equipment and personnel brought here through state mobilization has been withdrawn, said Incident Commander Guy Gifford of the Department of Natural Resources.

“The local fire department is back in charge,” he said at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Gifford said firefighters from Yakima County Fire District No. 7 would keep an eye on the area of the blaze a couple of days for possible flare-ups. Roads are all reopened.

Glade III started Sunday afternoon on the south slope of the Horse Heaven Hills and rapidly went over the ridge to threaten homes south of Mabton.

At about 5 p.m. that night, Yakima County Fire District No. 7 (Glade) put out a call for state mobilization. That brought personnel and equipment from across the state.

According to Gifford, the fire came within two miles of Mabton. It burned 10,669 acres of grass and sagebrush, but no one was hurt, and only one outbuilding was destroyed.

Firefighters had to deal with high temperatures and high fuel loading, Gifford said. The blaze was 100 percent contained by 2 p.m. yesterday, he added.

“Fire crews made excellent progress at mopping up 200 feet around structures and a 50-foot perimeter around the fire Monday,” he said.

Gifford said 142 people, including three hand crews, 14 fire engines and two water tenders battled the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Gifford said. A Mabton Bickleton Road was cordoned off as the potential flashpoint yesterday.