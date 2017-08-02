Health officials: Stay hydrated

— With triple digits temperatures predicted for the entire week, area medical experts are cautioning residents to use avoid lengthy exposure to the heat.

Between smoke in the air and temperatures bordering on sizzle, health issues include dangers of dehydration and breathing difficulties, local officials said.

A Yakima County-wide, burn bans has gone into effect and people with compromised lungs are urged to keep their outside activities brief, officials said.

Sunnyside Community Hospital medical officials say any outside work should be done early in the day, spokeswoman Victoria Tarter said.

A recent hospital newsletter reminds people with any medical conditions to avoid prolonged outdoors exposure.

Those working in the heat of the day are reminded to made sure to drink enough liquids – water – to avoid dehydration, Yakima Valley Farmer Workers Clinic spokeswoman Amber Betts said.

“Stay hydrated. Drink more water than you think you need,” her medical advises.

By the time a person is thirsty, they may already be on their way to dehydration.

Drink water throughout the day.

The Health and Medicine Divisions of the National Academies of Science,

Engineering and Medicine recommends around 91 ounces a day for women and around 125 ounces of water daily for men. This includes water from fruits, vegetables, soups as well as water, juice coffee or tea.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among the signs of dehydration is painful muscle cramps in the stomach, legs or arms. Heat exhaustion is the symptoms include heavy sweating, extreme weakness or fatigue, dizziness confusion and nausea.



The most serious of the heat-related aliments is heatstroke, which can be deadly.

During heatstroke, body temperatures rises rapidly, sweating stops and the body is unable to cool down.



Symptoms include hot dry skin, hallucinations, chills, throbbing headaches and slurred speech.

Seek medical attention immediately if any of these conditions occur.

The weather man says the heat wave is expected to last through the weekend.