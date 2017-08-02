Josefina Muniz, 88, of Grandview, died July 30, 2017, in Yakima.

She was born May 2, 1929 in Jalisco, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

A funeral liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Aug. 4, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside followed by graveside services at the Zillah Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.