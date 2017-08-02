Martinez survives mayoral primary

— Mario Martinez has survived a two-person primary election challenge for his mayoral title.

An unofficial tally last night showed Martinez with 46.5 percent of the 86 votes counted.

But it’s not over till it’s over, as baseball great Yogi Berra used to say.

One challenger will return in the fall.

The race between the challengers Mark Gourneau and Laura Vazquez was neck-and-neck for the second spot on the Nov. 7 general election ballot. Only two of the three candidates advance.

Both challengers remain hopeful as they await today’s counting of late arriving ballots.

“There could still be some late votes out there for me,” City Councilman Gourneau said.

Cafe owner Vazquez said: “I’ll start campaigning once I get an official yes.”

Vazquez has 24 votes; Gourneau 22 going into today’s count. Either could come out No. 2.

But there is not much chance either can catch the mayor, who has 40 votes.

Vazquez said that if she emerges the challenger, her campaign will be all about election participation.

“If I make it to the general, hopefully I can convince people that their vote Matters, she said.