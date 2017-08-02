National Night Out attracts families

— Central Park became the hub of activity last night as hundreds of adults and children turned out for the annual National Night Out.

Despite the 90-plus-degree temperature at the start of the festivities, event-goers found ways to keep cool.

While the Fire Department brought trucks, hoses and equipment to explore, the department’s giant slip-n-slide was one of the main attractions.

Using a giant sheet of plastic and a fire house, the department created the slip-n-slide allowing children to run, slide and get soaked.

But there were other ways to keep cool, too.

Joe and Jennifer Golden manned the Veterans of Foreign Wars booth, handing out cool watermelon.

Meanwhile nearby, dozens of children hit the refreshing water of the city pool for some swimming and diving. There were also popsicles and other treats offered.

Besides keeping cool, the event featured face painting, finger painting, volleyball, inflatable bouncy houses and obstacle courses and more.

The National Night Out program was designed to teach youngsters there are a lot of ways to have fun and stay out of trouble, while also building a sense of community.

To that end, police handed out stickers and coupons for tasty treats, and showed they, too, are part of the community.