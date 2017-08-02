0

Paradise at twilight

Even the slightest moonlight can help illuminate Mount Rainier after dark, especially when viewed from the Paradise area.

Photo by Roger Harnack
Wednesday, August 2, 2017

photo

At 14,411 feet, Mountain Rainier towers over the Paradise visitor area, which is at 5,425 feet above sea level.

photo

The trees and surrounding peaks are silhouetted by the moonlight at night inside Mount Rainier National Park.

