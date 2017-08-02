Seniors plan museum trip

— The weekly “Seniors on the Go” schedule for August includes a museum trip, potluck, and heart-healthy eating tips.

Seniors on the Go meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the conference center on the Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic campus.

The group was formed nearly two years ago with the aim of bringing Lower Yakima Valley senior citizens together.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Safe Haven Community Center support the group, and provide coffee, a meeting space, and transportation to group outings.

Each month, the group plans an outing, a potluck, an education session, and a day of bingo.