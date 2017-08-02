Sunnyside man shot in Harrah incident

— Six young adults, including a Sunnyside man, were injured in an early morning shooting near here yesterday.

Shortly afterward, law enforcement arrested and jailed a man, 18, for driveby shooting and first-degree assault, Yakima County Sheriff Det. Sgt. Mike Russell said.

The Yakima County Jail inmate roster shows Julian Gonzales being booked in at 5:57 a.m. yesterday on those charges.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was notified at about 3:15 a.m. of a shooting, with multiple gunshot victims, that had just taken place in the 8000 block of Lateral C Road.

Sheriff’s deputies along with Yakama Nation Tribal, Toppenish and Wapato police responded. Six gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals.

They included a Sunnyside man, 21, three Pasco men, 18, 19 and 19, a Toppenish man, 22, and a White Swan woman, 25.

The names of the victims were not immediately released by law enforcement agencies.

Investigators obtained a description of a suspect vehicle that fled the scene, an incident report said. Officers located it and detained two people.

The 18 year old male from Toppenish was subsequently arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail for felony assault and driveby shooting charges, Russell said.

Russell said the investigation suggests two women at the party became involved in a fight that prior to gunshots being fired.

Very shortly after the fight, the suspect retrieved a shotgun loaded with birdshot and fired several rounds into a crowd, injuring at least six individuals, the report said.

The injuries range from very minor to major, although none of the injuries was believed to be life threatening, the report said.

Investigators have impounded the suspect’s vehicle.

The shotgun is believed to be inside the vehicle, Russell said.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with information pertinent to this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or 800-572-0490.

Tips, including anonymous tips, can be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 508-248-9980 or 800-248-9980.