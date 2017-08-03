Couple shot in Wilson Highway home

— Two people were hospitalized last night after they were shot inside a home at 115 Wilson Highway.

The 100 block of the road was closed to traffic as police investigated the crime scene.

“At this time, we don’t believe this shooting is gang-related,” Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp said onscene about 10:30 p.m. “We don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects.”

Glasenapp said the shooting occurred about 9 p.m., and that information was limited — and very preliminary.

“Two people were struck,” he said, describing them as a woman in her mid-40s and a man in his mid-50s.

He couldn’t yet say if they were shot by a handgun, rifle or shotgun.

The woman was transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, he said.

The man was taken to PMH Medical Center in Prosser with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

As of press time early this morning, two people were being detained as “persons of interest,” Glasenapp said, describing the two as an adult and a juvenile.

He declined to say if they were male or female.

He also said it was too early to know definitively the relationships between the victims and the two being detained.

Police were awaiting a search warrant to enter the home to continue their investigation, he said, declining to say if the people involved were the owners, renters or visitors.

A search of Yakima County records shows the house is owned by Jamie H. and Lucia Uribe.

According to Glasenapp, police expected to have a statement ready about 7 or 8 a.m.

Until that time, he said, officers would be onscene conducting an investigation.