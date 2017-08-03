Crash closes Highway 22

— A Prosser teenager survived a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer yesterday afternoon on state Highway 22.

Fernando Preciado, 16, was transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital shortly after the 2 p.m. crash, the Washington State Patrol reported.

There, he was treated for minor injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the truck, Geovanny Vargas, 23, of Mabton, was not injured.

The crash occurred just east of the Sixth Street intersection, the patrol said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs was a factor, the patrol said.

Both drivers were using proper safety restraints.

According to the state patrol, Preciado was eastbound on state Highway 22 in a tan 1995 Honda Accord.

Vargas, who was driving an SBF Inc. truck, was westbound, the patrol said.

Preciado’s vehicle crossed the centerline and into the path of Vargas’ truck, the patrol said.

The truck jackknifed and came to rest in the westbound ditch.

Preciado’s car was crushed and came to rest in the eastbound ditch, trapping the teenager inside.

Emergency responders used the jaws of life to extricate Preciado.

The car was totaled and impounded by Helberg Towing, the patrol said.

Vargas’ truck, a white 1993 freight tractor and trailer, was totaled and impounded by Hooked Up Towing.

The patrol said inattention was the cause of the crash.

Preciado was cited for second-degree negligent driving, the patrol said.