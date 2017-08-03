Deliberations continue in George Hansen trial

— A Kittitas County Superior Court judge yesterday sent jurors home for the night after appearing deadlocked in the trial of a former deputy prosecuting attorney.

The jury is considering charges of forcible indecent liberties and unlawful imprisonment filed against Grandview attorney George Theodore Hansen, 38. Hansen previously prosecuted cases for the city of Sunnyside.

Deliberations began at 3 p.m. Tuesday when closing arguments ended. They continued throughout the day yesterday.

After 4 p.m., jurors told Judge Candace Hooper they were deadlocked.

Rather than immediately declare a mistrial, the judge sent jurors home for the night, the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said. Jurors are expected to continue deliberating this morning.

Hansen is accused of inappropriate sexual advances toward an employee, court records show.

In May, he was acquitted of second-degree rape by a jury that was also deadlocked on the two remaining charges.

Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic’s office decided to move forward with a re-trial after the jurors deadlocked on two charges.

“Whenever you have a situation like this, involving a sex assault, it always comes down to a credibility issue,” Brusic told The Daily Sun in May.

He said a lack of credibility for both Hansen and the alleged victim may have contributed to the jury deadlock.

David Allen, Hansen’s Seattle attorney, said six jurors found his client not guilty on the forcible indecent liberties charges, five thought him not guilty of unlawful imprisonment.

The evidence points to Hansen and the alleged victim having a long-term sexual relationship, Allen said.

Yakima County Superior Court judges recused themselves from hearing the case last year.

Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper presided over the trial in May and will continue to do so when the case is retried in Yakima County Superior Court.

A deputy prosecuting attorney until starting his own law firm in 2009, Hansen allegedly began kissing and fondling his employee after she approached him to discuss working remotely, records show.

She told police she tried to get away, but he continued his advances in a more aggressive manner, records show.

He allegedly pressed her against a wall and locked the door to his office, stating he was going to rape her, records show.

The victim reported the incident immediately after escaping his office, records show.

Later that day, Hansen sent text messages to the victim, apologizing for his behavior, records show.

Facebook messages were sent to the victim July 22, 2016, as well. He professed to love her and said he wanted to “… make things right,” records show.

Police obtained an order to intercept communications and conversations from a Yakima County Superior Court judge July 22. The following day the victim assisted the investigation, initiating a confrontation via text message, records show.

During that conversation, Hansen allegedly admitted to his behavior in detail, records show.

He also admitted the behavior was “stupid” and “unprofessional,” records show.

While Hansen admitted telling the alleged victim, “Maybe I’m going to have to rape you,” Allen said it was how the pair talked to one another.