Ethel W. Read, 90, of Bickleton, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born in The Dalles, Ore. on April 18, 1927, the oldest of four children born to Del and Fern Whitmore. Ethel went to elementary school at Juniper Canyon School and graduated from Bickleton High School.

Ethel and Max Read married on Oct. 4, 1948, and spent the rest of their lives in the Bickleton area. They had two daughters, Susan (born 1950) and Virginia (born 1952). In 1964, they took over the cattle from her father and she continued ranching until her death.

During her lifetime Ethel was a 4-H member and leader for more than 50 years, Klickitat County Rodeo Queen, Washington State Grange member for 50-plus years, Klickitat County Cattlemen for 1982, Grand Marshall of the Klickitat County Fair in 2003, and Alder Creek Pioneer Assoc. President.

She also enjoyed driving school bus in the Bickleton School District for daily, activity and game runs, driving wheat truck during harvest, taking care of her cattle, gardening, and just being outside in general. In her later years, she enjoyed attending birthday lunches and senior meals in Bickleton on Tuesdays.

Ethel is survived by daughter Susan Wright of Bickleton, grandsons Shane (Laura) Wright of Vandenburg Air Force Base, Calif., and J.J. (Heather) Wright of Pasco, four granddaughters, Katie and Alexis of Vandenburg AFB and Lilly and Addison of Pasco, one sister Betty Berger of Kittitas, and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Max Read; daughter, Virginia Read; brother, Lawrence Whitmore; and sister, Eileen Bowden.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to the Alder Creek Pioneer Association Endowment Fund, Bickleton Fire Department, or Bickleton Hilltoppers 4-H Club.



In honor of Ethel a memorial luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of Ethel’s life at 2 p.m. Aug. 12, 2017, at the Cleveland picnic grounds, Cleveland.

