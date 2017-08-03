Gonzalez opposes RAISE, Trump

— A Grandview native currently on the Seattle City Council has injected herself into the national debate over legal immigration.

Councilwoman M. Lorena Gonzalez, the chairwoman of the Seattle Gender Equity, Safe Communities and New Americans Committee, is challenging President Donald J. Trump and proponents of the new Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act, dubbed “RAISE.”

Speaking on behalf of the measure, Trump said it would, “cut legal immigration to the United States in half within a decade by sharply curtailing the ability of American citizens and legal residents to bring family members into the country.”

Gonzalez, however, said the measure doesn’t solve anything.

“Through this proposed law, President Trump and the congressional Republicans continue to vilify the immigrant community rather than confront the reality of our broken immigration system and the need to meaningfully reform those laws,” she said yesterday. “This bill, if passed, will be damaging for Seattle and Washington state.”

The measure would return standards to the immigration process, slashing unskilled immigration, requiring immigrants seeking to come to the United States to assimilate, and returning the requirement to learn English.”



A Hispanic rights activist and attorney, Gonzalez grew up in Grandview, attended Yakima Valley College and eventually graduation from Seattle University Law School.

“Under this proposal, my mother and father would not have qualified to come to this country,” Gonzalez said. “My parents were farmworkers and spoke no English, but believed in the strong promise of America and the dream of living freely and prospering here.”

Gonzalez, who is the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Seattle City Council, called on our state’s congressional delegation to oppose the “disastrous bill.”

Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, was unable to be reached for comment on the issue last night.

Trump said he supports the proposed law because unskilled immigrants have flooded the country in recent decades, taking jobs from American laborers and depressing wages.

According to the White House, only 1 in 15 immigrants today comes to the U.S. because of their skills. Furthermore, more than 50 percent of all immigrant households receive welfare benefits.

Trump said the proposed law puts American workers first, and prioritizes immigration needs based on the skills of foreigners wanting to become American.

Legal immigration would be based on English-language ability, past achievements and entrepreneurial initiative, the White House said, noting it would be similar to immigration systems in Canada and Australia.

If approved, the act would also end the practice of allowing legal immigrants to bring extended families with them, the White House said.

“As we speak, we are working with two wonderful Senators, Tom Cotton and David Perdue, to create a new immigration system for America, instead of today’s low-skill system, just a terrible system where anybody comes in,” Trump said last Wednesday.

Gonzalez takes exception to the president’s comments.

“My parents worked hard to raise children who would someday lead and champion our American values,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today were it not for them and the longstanding American tradition of welcoming immigrants from all socio-economic, racial and ethnic backgrounds.”