Still too close to call

— Mayor Mario Martinez stretched his advantage over his primary election opponents after yesterday’s counting of late-arriving ballots.

But the contest for the second spot on the Nov. 7 general election ballot is still a tight race, with Laura Vazquez leading Mark Gourneau by just three votes.

Martinez had 40 votes after Tuesday’s count. Vazquez had 24 and Gourneau 22.

At the end of counting yesterday, the tally totals were Martinez 50, Vazquez 30 and Gourneau 27.

That count represents a one-vote gain for Vazquez over Gourneau, but Gourneau is not close to conceding.

“I’m going to continue hoping I’ll get more votes,” he said.

An official from the Yakima County Elections Office said yesterday the election will be certified on Aug. 15.

She said there are outstanding ballots.

There is no way of knowing if any of those are coming, but the 14-day wait for certification is conducted in case ballots that were properly postmarked just haven’t made it to her office.