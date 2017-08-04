Elva Angeline Crough Forgey was born Oct. 9, 1929, in Haynes Inlet, Coos County, Ore., to Perry and Blanche Crouch.

She was the third of five children. She had “four” older half siblings. She lived on a farm with apple orchard, pears, plums, and the one peach tree was Elva’s. They had chickens, turkeys (which chased Elva), dairy cows, work horses, and a mule that the kids rode.

On Sabbath, the family walked or caught a ride to Marshfield Church, now known as Coos Bay. It was a 7.7-mile one-way walk. It is during this time in Elva’s life, Elva proudly reports she had her first job at age 10. She worked for a church member whom had a new born baby. She stayed at this home for 10-days, 30-miles from her home. This may have sealed her love for caring for others.

When Elva was 15-years- old, her family began their move to Clovis, Calif. Her mother, younger sister, Lucille and Elva were the first to arrive. Later, after selling the farm, father, Perry moved the cows to Clovis.

In the fall, Elva entered the Fresno seventh grade. She noticed Don Forgey in her sophomore year. She explained that upon meeting Don, she started to like him right away.

Even though, he was dating another girl, she didn’t get discouraged. Soon that relationship ended and Don showed interest in Elva. They began dating. One of their favorite activities was playing horse shoes.

Near the end of her senior year in 1949, she was in a car accident. Both Elva and Don believed God had spared their lives. That fall, she began college at La Sierra. She was still having symptoms from the car accident and quit at Christmas break.

At 21 years age, Don and Elva eloped to Carson City and were married on Nov. 5, 1950. They resided in Livermore, Calif.

After Don served time in the U.S. Army, they moved north. They lived in Salem, Ore., less than a year, before deciding that Yakima Valley held promise for them with the knowledge of fruit trees being grown there.

They found a 40-acre farm in Mabton, with concord grapes, which they purchased. After their fourth child was born, Elva was caring for 500 chickens and selling eggs, as well as caring for her family. When Linda was 5- years-old and began kindergarten, Elva returned to college at the Yakima Nursing School. She was 41-years-old when she completed the two-year Registered Nurse program. She began working for Sunnyside Valley Memorial Hospital. It didn’t take the staff long to realize she knew her nursing. She worked on the medical floor, but love working in the emergency room. She also covered the maturity floor as needed. She chose to work the 3 to 11 shifts to provide the most coverage for her children. She continued working as a nurse till she was 70-years-old, when she found she needed to be home to care for her grandchild. She continued providing a home for her grandchild until the end of her life.

Our heavenly Father, finding her faithful till the end, gently laid her to rest July 23, 2017.

