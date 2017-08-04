Juvenile arrested in shooting

— A juvenile whose named was not released by authorities was in Yakima County Jail yesterday after an evening shooting incident Tuesday.

Grandview Police responded to a call for shots fired at 115 Wilson Highway. They found two adults injured the same bullet.

Grandview Police Chief Kal Fuller said his officers detained two people, a minor and a juvenile. The juvenile was later taken to the Yakima County Jail Detention Center, charged with three counts of first-degree assault.

At the same time, officers administered first aid to the injured pair until emergency medical personnel arrived.

A man, who Grandview Police estimated to be in his 50s, was shot in an arm. The bullet passed through, Fuller said and a woman, estimated to be in her 40s, in the chest.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. Then she was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the Northwest’s top trauma hospital.

The man was taken by ambulance to Prosser Memorial Hospital. From there he was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Fuller said all persons involved were related. He said it appears there was an altercation among the four. Fuller said the juvenile suspect fired one round from a handgun and struck both adults. The handgun was recovered at the scene.

At noon yesterday, the police said no further information, including names, would be released.

Yakima County records show the property to be owned by Jamie H. and Lucia Uribe.