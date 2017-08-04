Lands bureau ups restrictions

— Fire restrictions on lands administered by the Spokane district of the Bureau of Land Management have been modified to prohibit the building, maintaining, attending or using a fire of any type, including charcoal briquette fires.

An exemption is made for liquefied and bottled gas stoves and heaters provided they are used within an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

The modified restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. today and will affect BLM lands in the following eastern Washington counties:

Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima. Restrictions are in place until further notice.