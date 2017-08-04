Marilea R. McNerney, 79, Sunnyside, died Aug. 2, 2017, in Sunnyside.
She was born Oct. 23, 1937, in Omak.
Viewing and visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Neighborhood Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Marilea’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
