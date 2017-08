OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, August 7 – BBQ Pork sandwich, coleslaw, green beans, mangos, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday August 8 – Beef teriyaki, Oriental vegetables, sliced carrots, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, August 9 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, August 10 – Veal New Orleans, mashed potatoes, Normandy blend, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, August 11 – s, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, August 7 – Cinnamon roll, peach slices, bug bites, watermelon, variety milk.

Tuesday, August 8 – Cereal, breakfast burrito, applesauce, orange juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, August 9 – Yogurt, mango, pineapple, blueberry muffin, bug bites, variety milk.

Thursday, August 10 – Strawberry mini pancakes with syrup, orange juice, grapes, cocoa puffs, variety milk.

Friday, August 11 – Breakfast sausage pizza, raisin bran, grapefruit, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, August 7 – Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, fruit salad, whole wheat roll, yogurt, variety milk.

Tuesday, August 8 – Chicken taco, cucumber slices, sliced pears, savory rice, variety milk.

Wednesday, August 9 – Chicken patty on a bun, ranch potato wedges, Mandarin oranges, fresh kiwi, variety milk.

Thursday, August 10 – Hawaiian pizza, garden salad, applesauce, fresh banana, variety milk.

Friday, August 11 – Macaroni and cheese, cucumber slices, strawberries and bananas, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, August 7 – Grilled chicken sandwich, tater kickers, lunchable grapes, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, August 8 – Beef and bean burrito, veggie sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, August 9 – Hot dog on a whole grain bun, baked beans, oranges, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, August 10 – Chicken drummies, breadstick, fruit, carrot sticks, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, August 11 – Deli turkey sandwich, pretzel twists, apple slices, fresh vegetables, variety milk.