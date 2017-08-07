Genoveva Lucio, 93 of Sunnyside, died Aug. 4, 2017, in Toppenish.

Genoveva was born Jan. 3, 1924, in Donna, Texas to Anfelmo and Rafaela Lopez.

In 1954, she and her husband Juan Lucio moved to Washington where they settled and raised their children.

She loved dancing, socializing with friends and family and her passion was going to the casino with her sister, Gloria Lopez.

Genoveva is survived by her sister Gloria Lopez, daughter, Julie Llamas, grandchildren: Silvia Llamas, Salvador Llamas, Maria Bickler, Lisa Llamas, Rachel Moreno, Johnny Llamas, Rebecca Bennett and Leticia Abalos, and numerous great- grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Lucio, son, Joe Salina and parents, Anfelmo and Rafaela Lopez.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017, with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

A reception will follow graveside services at St. Joseph’s gymnasium.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.



Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.