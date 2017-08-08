Elida Gonzalez, 74, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 4, 2017 in Sunnyside.

She was born Jan. 1, 1943 in La Blanca , Texas.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Smith

Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Elida’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes, Sunnyside, is in care of arrangements.