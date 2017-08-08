Karen G. Eichelberger, 58, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 4, 2017 in Yakima.
She was born March 7, 1959, in Phoenix, Ariz.
A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the Sunnyside Masonic Temple, 610 Harrison Ave, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Karen's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes, Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
