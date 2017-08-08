No one injured

Photo by Ted Escobar
Two people walked away from this crash with a tractor-trailer Monday morning on the eastbound interstate 82 overpass at Dekker Road near Outlook. Trooper Munoz of the Washington State Patrol said the car swerved into the truck, and he believes the driver fell asleep. Munoz said the truck’s driver and the car’s occupants were from out of the area. Nobody was injured, the trooper said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment