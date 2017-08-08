Records: Teen shot his Mom and Dad

— A local 18-year-old suspected of shooting his parents made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday.

According to County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic’s office, Jaime Uribe Jr. was in court for bail setting, the assignment of a defense attorney and the setting of an arraignment date.

Uribe Jr. is charged with first-degree assault in the shooting of his parents last Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the Uribe home at 115 Wilson Highway at around 9 p.m., records show.

Police arrived to find Jaime Uribe Sr. and Lucia Uribe, owners of the home, with bullet wounds.

Lucia Uribe was taken by ambulance to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, records show.

Jaime Uribe Sr. was taken by ambulance to PMH Medical Center, then transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, records show.

Police reported there was a family squabble and a fight between Uribe Jr. and an older brother.

The other brother’s name was not released.

Uribe Jr. retrieved a handgun, shot once and struck both parents, records show, noting that they had stepped in to break up the argument between brothers.

The bullet passed through Uribe Sr.’s arm and struck Lucia in the chest, records show.

Uribe Jr. was arrested in the home that night. At the time, he was only 17 years old.

But his birthday was Monday, and he turned 18, part of the reason he was charged in adult court, rather than juvenile.