Recycling, economic growth on Prosser agenda

— The City Council will discuss recycling and spending a rural improvement grant when it meets tonight.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, 601 Seventh St.

The recycling discussion will include a presentation by Darrick Dietrich of Basin Disposal Inc.

The other topic that should draw a lot of attention is the four-project plan for the spending of $1.415 million allotted to Prosser in this first year of the Rural County Capital Funds program. The four projects, which meet the Benton County criteria for funding, are directed at economic growth through commercial and industrial expansion.

City Administrator Dave Stockdale said the goal is to use the Rural County funding to attract larger grants to some or all of the projects.

The first priority is the extension of city utility services to the north side of Interstate 82 to allow industrial and commercial growth.

Stockdale said the city prefers to run the utilities underground, but it is considering the overpass at Exit 80. He said the state has said that bridge was built to support utility lines.

The second priority is the purchase of a wastewater treatment plant from Fruit Smart.

“They are not in the wastewater business,” Stockdale said, noting the city is, and it will need to expand the wastewater system as it expands industry and business.

The third priority is moving and upgrading the Gateway Sign. The sign would be closer to the freeway than the current sign.

“We want to welcome visitors before they turn in any direction,” Stockdale said.

The operational system attached will coordinate it with freeway signage using Prosser’s design and color scheme.

The fourth project is funding of the Economic Development Association and Historic Downtown Prosser Association.

Funding from Rural County will free up general fund dollars over seven years for use on other projects.