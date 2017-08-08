Reva J. Smith, 87, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 5, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born June 17, 1930 in Moore Idaho.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at Hillcrest Cemetery, 215 E. Indianhead Road, Weiser, Idaho.

