Wapato man rescued from diversion dam

— A local man who went swimming in the Yakima River sometime before 8 a.m. Monday was rescued from a dangerous predicament at the Wapato Irrigation Project diversion dam by rescue specialists.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol deputy Scot Swallow said there is confusion as to when Izacc Tuinei went swimming.

“He appears to have mental issues,” Swallow said.

What Swallow was able to report was that Tuinei went swimming some time before 7:56 a.m., when his unit received the call for rescue.

According to Swallow, Tuinei had been swimming near the Century Landing boat launch and was swept downstream.

Tuinei was able to get onto a narrow ledge to stand and hang onto a pipe at the dam, Swallow said. He had been there several hours before an irrigation worker heard him calling for help.

Yakima County Swift Water Rescue, Yakima Fire Department and Yakima Training Center Technical Rescue teams were called for assistance.

A personal flotation device was lowered to Tuinei. An inflatable rescue raft was used to get him to shore, he said.

Other than being tired, Tuinei had no major injuries, Swallow said.