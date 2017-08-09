Bail set at $75,000 for teen shooter

— Bail was set at $75,000 Monday in Yakima County Superior Court for the local 18-year-old accused of shooting his parents on Aug. 1.

Jaime Uribe Jr. will be arraigned on first-degree assault Aug. 21.

David Soukup will be prosecuting the case.

Uribe Jr. is charged with assault in the shooting of his parents at around 9 p.m. Aug. 1.

The shooting took place at 115 Wilson Highway, home of Jaime Uribe Sr. and Lucia Uribe.

According to Police Chief Kal Fuller, there were four people in the home at the time of the shooting — the Uribe couple, Jaime Jr. and an older son whose name was not released.

Fuller said the investigation found there was a fight between the two brothers. The parents tried to intervene.

Jaime Jr. then fired a handgun once in the direction of his parents, Fuller said, and the single bullet struck both.

His father was struck in the arm and his mother in the chest, Fuller said.

Police arrested Jaime Jr. and initially booked him into the Yakima County juvenile detention center.

But on Monday, his 18th birthday, he was charged in Superior Court, rather than juvenile court.

Jaime Sr. was transported to PMH Medical Center before being taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Lucia Uribe was transported initially to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Their medical conditions have yet to be released.