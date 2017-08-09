The fair opens today

— The animals are all bedded down and the open class buildings are decorated with exhibits for opening day at the 90th annual Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo at the Country Park, 812 Wallace Way.

When the gates opened to the public this morning, classification events were already underway for the swine, beef and goats.

The fair, with hundreds of exhibitors and vendors, runs through Aug. 12.

This evening, the Little Wrangler Rodeo will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the rodeo arena, complete with mutton bustin’, board president Yvonne Graham said.

New this year is a movie on the Country Park stage at dusk. The fair gates close to the public at 11 p.m.

Thursday, judging begins again at 8 a.m. Scheduled later in the day is the annual Chamber of Commerce Parade at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Grandview.

Following the parade, will be the annual team pull at 7 p.m. followed by the first ever all-church music festival at 8 p.m. in the park amphitheatre.

Friday and Saturday nights brings two nights of ProWest rodeo action, followed by a dance at the beer garden.

Wrapping up the four-day event will be 4-H public presentations, the Chamber of Commerce annual car show, FFA tractor driving contest and a mud football and volleyball games in the arena following the last night of rodeo.

There is plenty of parking and even help for those need a lift around the fairgrounds, thanks to the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo Foundation.