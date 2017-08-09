Social media policy at Prosser schools approved

— The School Board last night approved a social media policy in time for its staff expectations training.

Superintendent Ray Tolcacher has been working on the policy, having received a nod from the board at its last meeting on a first reading.

The board was presented the policy for a second and final reading last night, approving it unanimously after Tolcacher told the board several entities had a chance to look at it.

“No changes to the policy are being presented,” he said.

The policy was reviewed by the ACLU, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and Professional Educator Standards Board. Tolcacher said the standards board has invited him to give a presentation on the new policy, which has received high praise and support from the different organizations.

“It ensures first amendment rights are not violated,” Tolcacher said.

The policy also outlines the necessity to take social media seriously. He said staff in the School District needs to take into account the effect a social media posting will have on their jobs.

“People have to be very cautious,” Tolcacher said.

The policy is a set of guidelines, giving staff information regarding disciplinary actions and procedures to be take place if social media is not handled properly.

Discipline is an administrative duty, therefore the superintendent will be responsible for taking any action against employees who violate the social media policy.

The social media administrator will be the communications director, who has the ability to approve and monitor all in-district approved media sites. The director does so to protect the School District and the community, Tolcacher said.

That same individual must keep a log of any policy violations on an approved media site, he said.

The communications director will be directed to review and monitor any non-approved sites, as well as social media sites. But, private social media sites will only be under review if a complaint is made, Tolcacher said.

School Board members had questions regarding the monitoring of private accounts. Andy Howe wanted clarification regarding the monitoring of public social media on a private account.

Tolcacher said a social media post that is public is easily reviewed. If there is a complaint, administration will review the posting.

“My reason for putting a lot of work into this is we’ve lost a lot of trust,” Tolcacher said, referring to incidents brought to light this past February.

At the time, library assistant Peggy Brown’s Facebook posts opposing illegal immigration came under fire.

Brown was placed on administrative leave in February following her Facebook posts that opposed those who are in this country illegally.

The social media review also stems from Facebook posts in February by Cheriese Rhode, a first-grade teacher at Keene-Riverview Elementary School, who returned to work in March.

Rhode in her February post encouraged community members to call federal authorities on those here illegally.

Brown said life was easier with fewer immigrants driving and immigrant children on campus on the date of the “Day Without Immigrants” protest.

Tolcacher earlier this year said they were placed on leave due to safety concerns.

Leo Perales of Consejo Latino has pushed for the district to adopt a new social media policy. School Board Chair Peggy Douglas said she received written communication, stating Perales supports the policy.

Tolcacher said the newly approved policy will make people think about the potential impact of postings in social media.

“It’s easy to send out things that have the potential to devastate someone,” he said.

“It’s a fine line between first amendment rights and policy.”