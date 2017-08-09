Sports sign-ups start Thursday

— The Sunnyside High School athletic office is open starting Thursday to receive sign-ups from all incoming freshmen through seniors interested in participating in fall sports.

The office will be open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Monday. Regular office hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The first day of football practice is Aug. 16. Volleyball, girls swimming, cross country and girls soccer practices begin Aug. 21.

There will be a parent meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium, providing parents and guardians with information about the season and programs athletes choose to take part in.

Athletes will be required to fill out an updated eligibility form, provide current insurance and sports physical information, sign a concussion form and purchase ASB membership.

Sports physicals are offered at the John Hughes Student Health Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 509-836-4840 for more information.

Forms required for the athletic programs are available in the athletic office. For more information, call 509-836-3228.