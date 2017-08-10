Daily Sun staffers win awards from WNPA

— At least nine current or former Daily Sun staffers will be recognized in October for their newspaper work during the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association gala.

Current graphic artists Ileana Martinez, Elaine Schneider and Job Wise; classified advertising sales specialist Karen Zackula; reporters Julia Hart and Jennie McGhan; and Publisher Roger Harnack are among the winners in the 2017 Better Newspaper Contest.

Former sports reporter Manny Dimas and former managing editor John Fannin will also receive awards, as will contributing political cartoonist Brad Skiff.

“Our newspaper team strives to provide the best news coverage and advertising opportunities in the Lower Yakima Valley,” Harnack said. “It’s good to see our team’s hard work being recognized by their peers.”

The Better Newspaper Contest covers work by newspapers in Washington state between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017.

Although specific awards won’t be announced until the Friday, Oct. 13, gala celebration, a letter said the newspaper will receive awards for its news coverage, advertising, photography, special sections and web page.

“Your newspaper has won one or more awards,” the letter said. “Congratulations to your newspaper and your staff.”

The gala begins with a 5:30 p.m. reception, followed by dinner and then awards presentations during the 130th annual state newspaper convention at Red Lion Hotel, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive S.W., Olympia.

Prior to the state newspaper convention, Harnack will receive one of the nation’s top daily newspaper sports photography awards for images of the 2016 Northwest Nitro Nationals.

That National Newspaper Association award will be presented Oct. 6 in Tulsa, Okla.