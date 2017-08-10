Eufemia Rios, 63, of Sunnyside, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born July 13, 1954 in Hargill, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be Sunday, August 13, from 1-8 p.m., with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, August 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

