John G. Wilkinson, 98, of Sunnyside, died Saturday, August 5, 2017, in Toppenish.

He was born April 29, 1919, in Montgomery, Al.

There are no formal services at this time.

Those wishing to sign Mr. Wilkinson’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.