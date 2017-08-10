No suspects in drive-by

— There are no suspects in a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night at the Gold Nugget Market parking lot.

Yesterday, Yakima County Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said the unnamed victims don’t appear to know who the shooters were.



The drive-by came to light when a gunshot victim arrived the Toppenish Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

Toppenish Police received a call at about 9 p.m. Upon contact with the victim, officers learned the shooting happened in Buena.

Sheriff’s deputies investigated and found the victim was shot in the leg. They determined the injury to be non-life threatening. The victim was treated and released.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman from Grandview, and a witness, a 22-year-old man from Zillah, told police the shooters were driving in a dark-colored vehicle on Yakima Valley Highway.

They said the shooters fired several shots from a moving vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information that may help is urged to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.

Tips may also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 509-249-9980 or 800-248-9980.