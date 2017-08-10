Railroad work under way

Photo by Ted Escobar
A railroad work crew from Central Washington Railroad repairs a crossing at First Street in Sunnyside yesterday. Crew leader Rolando Arizpe said the work is on schedule and should be completed today. The crew members reside in Yakima, Wapato, Warden, Othello and Moses Lake.
