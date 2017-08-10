Richland firm replaces building inspector

— City personnel, especially at the public works department, are still feeling the shock of the sudden, unexpected death of building inspector Frank Ward more than a week ago.

The City Council had to consider a replacement Tuesday night and chose to contract with Building Department of the Tri-Cities temporarily.

Employees of the city, in all departments, were hit hard by the loss of Ward. It was like losing a family member.

“It was a shock to all of us,” City Clerk Alice Koerner said. “He was a very good man.”

Ward died at the home of his pastor, where he was house-sitting. But no one in Granger knew that, and it took a while to discover Ward’s body.

Ward, 60, was a picture of health, and that was one reason his co-workers were taken aback.

He was reliable and prompt, too. Public Works Director Jodie Luke knew something was wrong Tuesday of last week, when Ward didn’t show up for work or call in.

Luke called Ward’s cell phone and couldn’t raise him. When Ward didn’t show up or call the next day, Luke asked Granger Police to call Zillah Police to request a welfare check on Ward.

Ward wasn’t home, and he still couldn’t be reached by phone.

His death was discovered on the third day when the pastor tried to call him. The pastor sent his son to the house to check on Ward and found he had died.

“He was still in his Granger Public Works shirt,” Koerner said.

No one has told the employees how Ward died, but it’s assumed he died in his sleep.

“When he went home Tuesday, he said, ‘See ya tomorrow,’ and then he didn’t come back,” Luke said.

“He was really nice,” Luke said. “And he was doing a good job too.”

There was a memorial and a funeral for Ward last Saturday.