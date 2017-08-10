US Bank in Granger robbed Tuesday

— The local branch of US Bank was robbed Tuesday just before noon, Interim Police Chief Robert Schuster has reported.

Police responded to the robbery call at 11:48 a.m. The bank was shut down while officers completed investigative work.

Schuster said a male suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 20s, standing approximately 5-foot 5-inches to 5-foot 7-inches, weighing 150 to 165 pounds with an athletic build.

Other features include light skin, brown goatee, last seen wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a red bandana around the neck, a black hoodie with a large white Nike swoosh on the chest, light blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

The Granger Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the robbery and/or the suspect to call 509-854-2656 or 509-854-1886.