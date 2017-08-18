Council approves $62,000 overage on project

— The City Council approved the Rural County Capital Funds spending recommendation, moved forward on a possible recycling program and approved a budget amendment to pay a $62,000 overage on a city park restroom project during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The council passed ordinance 17-3024 to allow the money to be taken from Real Estate Excise funds and shifting it to the city park restroom improvement fund.

The restroom project included the demolition of the old restrooms, City Clerk Rachel Shaw said. They were replaced by a prefabricated building.

“It’s actually really nice,” she said.

After a presentation by Darrick Diettrich of Basin Disposal Inc., the council authorized city staff to negotiate a contract with Basin Disposal that includes a recycling program.

Shaw said the city doesn’t have one.

The council approved the spending plan proposed by Administrator Dave Stockdale regarding the $1.415 million the city will receive this first year of the Rural County Capital Funds program.

The recommendation is an ambitious program pointed at commercial and industrial development.

The four parts of the program, by priority, are: Utilities crossing 1-82, purchase of an existing wastewater treatment plant, improved gateway sign and funding for the Prosser Economic Development Association and the Historic Downtown Prosser Association.

Although the projects are prioritized, they will receive attention concurrently.

Stockdale noted the city already has a purchase and sale agreement with FruitSmart for its wasterwater system.

Stockdale expects design work to start this year on the city utilities crossing of I-82 to the north side of the freeway. That crossing will open up the area north of the freeway to industrial-commercial development.

Stockdale hopes the city breaks ground on that project by spring of 2019, but he said it could come late in 2018.

But first, Stockdale and the city have to finish the process of getting funds.

There is an application to fill out. Then there will be a review. It should all take about a month.

“We already know the four projects qualify for the funding,” he said.

Funds from the Rural County program will be used as seed money to attract needed additional state and/or federal grant funding.