Eufemia “Mia” Rios, 63, of Sunnyside, went into the arms of her loving Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.



Mia was born on July 13, 1954, to Florentino and Elvira (Garza) Patina, in Hargill, Texas.

She married Juan Rios, Oct. 3, 1968.

Mia worked as a dental technician for many years.

She truly enjoyed trips to the Casino. She enjoyed Bingo, loved going to yard sales and finding collectables, camping and reading.

She cherished the time she spent with her family and enjoyed traveling to Texas.

Mia was a great story teller and loved to tell jokes.

She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mia was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside and was truly a faithful servant of God.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Juan Rios of Sunnyside; her loving children, Juan Rios Jr. (Brenda), Chris Rios Sr. (Norma), Gabriel Rios (Jina) and Lydia Rios (Tony). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; siblings, Florentino Patina (Martha), Janie Lopez, Trudy Carbajal (Jesus), Felipa Pina (Juan), Ruben Patina, Salome Patina Sr., Emilia McMillan (Rick) and Joe Patina (Irene).

She was preceded in death by her father, Florentino Patina; father-in-law, Abelino Rios; mother-in-law, Maria Rios; and Ambrosio Patina, Jose Ramon Patina and Ambrosio Patina II.

Viewing and visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1-8 p.m., with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Eufemia’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.