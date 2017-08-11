Felicita (Licha) Tamez, 80, of Mabton, went to be with the Lord, Aug. 3, 2017, while living at Prestige Health Care in Sunnyside.

She was born March 19, 1937, in Weslaco, Texas, where she received her early education.

Felicita, her parents and siblings migrated throughout the southern United States working the cotton fields.

She met the love of her life, Eustolio Elias Tamez, working the cotton fields in Weslaco, Texas. They married June 12, 1951. They continued to migrate to Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Washington State.

Education was extremely important to her. She and Eustolio made a decision, that once their firstborn started school, wherever that may be, they would settle down and no longer migrate.

In 1958, she and Eustolio settled in Grandview. Then, in 1959, they bought a little house on a large corner lot in Mabton. Together, they expanded their home for their growing family.

Her hobbies were working in her flower garden, crocheting, word search, reading, spending time with her children, grandchildren and visiting her comadres.

Felicita loved crocheting. Many of her grandchildren are proud owners of afghans made by “Grandmas loving hands”. She made many doilies, some of which were passed on to her daughters.

After Eustolio’s passing on Aug. 15. 1975, Felicita went to work at Hillcrest Nursing Home and a short time later, at Andrus & Roberts in Sunnyside.

She always had the desire to return to school, so she enrolled at Yakima Valley Community College to obtain her general education degree, however, her dream was put on hold due to her illness.

She lived at 429 Rose Street for 57 years, until her failing health made it necessary for her to move to Prestige Health Care in Sunnyside.

Felicita is survived by her siblings, Angelita, Dora, Fidel, Beto; numerous nieces and nephews; daughters, Gloria, Oralia, Mary (Frank), Ofelia (Brian) and Teresa (Hank); sons, Elias and Jose; 23 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one, great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eustolio Elias; twin brothers, Jose (Pepe) and Jesus (Chuy); and her parents, Baldomero and Maria Villalpando.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Immaculate Conception Parrish in Mabton, followed by graveside services at Mabton Cemetery.

A reception will follow graveside services at the Grace Brethren Church in Mabton.

Hillcrest Memorial in Kennewick was in care of arrangements.

